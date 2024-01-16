Patch Notes for v1.4.0 - Steam Deck & Controller Support

Howdy, gunslingers!
v1.4.0 is now available on Steam.
Here's patch note.
**
v1.4.0
**
Patch Notes
New Feature
- Steam Deck Verified!
- Further Controller Support
- Aim Support for Controller
- New Showdown Control for Controller
- Optimization
Bug Fix
- Fixed the right stick of some controllers not working properly.
- Fixed the issue where bullets would miss Slasher and Defender when they are attacking, again.
- Fixed broken characters in Japanese.
Known Issues
- Enemy spawn stops occasionally.
- Bullet of Blue Constellation kills Specter in ghost mode.
Thank you.
Changed files in this update