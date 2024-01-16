 Skip to content

Kill The Crows update for 16 January 2024

Patch Notes for v1.4.0 - Steam Deck & Controller Support

Patchnotes via Steam Community


Howdy, gunslingers!

v1.4.0 is now available on Steam.
Here's patch note.

**

v1.4.0

**

Patch Notes

New Feature
  • Steam Deck Verified!
  • Further Controller Support
  • Aim Support for Controller
  • New Showdown Control for Controller
  • Optimization
Bug Fix
  • Fixed the right stick of some controllers not working properly.
  • Fixed the issue where bullets would miss Slasher and Defender when they are attacking, again.
  • Fixed broken characters in Japanese.
Known Issues
  • Enemy spawn stops occasionally.
  • Bullet of Blue Constellation kills Specter in ghost mode.

Thank you.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2441270

