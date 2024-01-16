Version 0.84: IGOs, Naval Warfare, and Recruiting Personnel

Hello Everyone!
We're thrilled to announce the launch of Version 0.84, a game-changing update that brings a host of new features and improvements to World Warfare & Economics! This update focuses on enhancing the global strategy experience with new International Governmental Organizations (IGOs), advanced naval warfare mechanics, and a more dynamic military personnel recruiting system.
Here's what you can expect:
🌐 International Governmental Organizations (IGOs)
- Join or leave IGOs worldwide to form strategic alliances.
- Request aid and participate in the voting process for crucial decisions.
- New options for handling UN resolutions and Security Council voting.
- Annual summits for setting interest rates within mutual currency organizations.
⚓ Advanced Naval Warfare
- Engage in intense naval battles when enemy ships enter the same region.
- Attach land units to ships and conduct overseas operations.
- Set specific naval missions for each operational fleet, including blockade, search and destroy, and more.
- Enhanced naval pathfinding and region marking for improved strategy planning.
🪖 Dynamic Military Personnel Recruiting
- Customize your military strength by setting specific recruitment percentages and budget allocations.
- New visuals and UI for the military personnel panel, offering a clearer and more immersive experience.
- Adjust your military strategies in response to global events and diplomatic changes.
🔧 Gameplay Improvements and Balancing
- Implemented economy tutorial.
- Enhanced UI for organizations and the UN.
- Updated visuals for nuclear missile explosions for more realistic effects.
- Numerous bug fixes and performance improvements, enhancing overall gameplay experience.
In closing, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support. It's your passion and feedback that fuel our commitment to continuously enhance World Warfare & Economics with new and exciting features. We're inspired daily by your engagement and look forward to bringing even more depth and innovation to your gaming experience. Here's to the future of World Warfare & Economics, and the many adventures that await us!
Warm regards,
Okron Studio
Full Changelog:
Additions
- Economy Tutorial
- Fading notification for important events
- Ability to join/leave organizations worldwide
- Option to request aid from member organizations
- Voting process for organizations (for new countries joining)
- The United Nations
- UN Security Council voting process
- Organization interest rate summits - yearly summit for setting interest rates when part of a mutual currency organization
- 38 active UN resolutions (based on real data)
- Recruitment of military personnel by setting recruitment percentages and budget
- Penalties for uncompleted IGO objectives, affecting player's world influence
- Ability to fund new unit design over years
- Ability to sign trade & arms deals secretly to overcome UN resolutions
- Options to cancel strategic agreements with other countries
- New console command to add relations between countries
- AI will try joining organizations
- New setting option: Terrain quality
- Naval battles when enemies' ships enter the same region
- Ability to attach land units to ships and drop off in overseas countries
- Ability to set naval mission for each operation fleet (Close Navalsupport, Hold position/Blockade, Search and Destroy)
- GDP Breakdown panel - exposing the game's GDP formula to players for a more convenient understanding of their GDP
- 10 Map modes: Diplomacy, Political, Military, Influence, GDP, GDP per Capita, Health Care, Security Care, Welfare Care, Pollution
Changes & Improvements
- New visuals for nuclear missile explosions
- New organization UI
- Arms trade prohibited with countries under UN arms embargo
- Resource trade prohibited with countries under resource embargo or other economic sanctions by the UN
- Uranium trade prohibited with countries under non-proliferation embargo by the UN
- New design for the military personnel panel
- Restructured military personnel recruitment calculation
- Trade deal acceptance rates adjusted to more accurately account for a country's world influence
- Updated economy radial menu to include previously hard-to-find panels
- GDP info in country popup now clickable for detailed country GDP breakdown
- Reduced amount of resources required for unit designer
- Modifications and corrections to the GDP algorithm
- Canceling agreements will cause relations to decrease
- Interceptor lines are now dashed for better clarity
- Removed camera center after leaving deploy panel
- Inability to change interest rates while part of a mutual currency organization (set by yearly summits)
- An option to click directly on the targeted country on the map in the ICBM launcher instead of scrolling through all targets
Fixes
- Naval region won't be marked as navy when loading a saved game (will cause stuck ships, and not a usable naval system)
- Navy pathfinding issue that blocks fleets, especially in narrow passages
- Taxes income will be 0 when loading a saved game
- Taxes will pass if saving while in voting and loading a game
- Cannot load the game while in game
- Cannot build resource facilities when reaching 1,000
- Divisions won't load infantry when loading a saved game
- Notifications won't refresh when expanded
- Defense system unable to manufacture after purchasing a license
- Console command "pass_all_laws" causing errors with policies
- Console command "instant_build" not working on provinces & region facilities
- AI Military base visibility always on when loading a saved game
- Buildings won't be visible if not switching back their toggle
- No political parties in Portugal
- Relationship with the entire world will go -100 when declaring war against any country
- fast_deploy console command dont work
- Issue where navy units wont return home\exit from base
- Fixed potential trigger from yearly\daily events not raising
- Cannot right click to center on divisions\fleets from the left army window
- Cannot return home\spawn navy units for some bases
Changed files in this update