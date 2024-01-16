Version 0.84: IGOs, Naval Warfare, and Recruiting Personnel

Hello Everyone!

We're thrilled to announce the launch of Version 0.84, a game-changing update that brings a host of new features and improvements to World Warfare & Economics! This update focuses on enhancing the global strategy experience with new International Governmental Organizations (IGOs), advanced naval warfare mechanics, and a more dynamic military personnel recruiting system.

Here's what you can expect:

🌐 International Governmental Organizations (IGOs)

Join or leave IGOs worldwide to form strategic alliances.

Request aid and participate in the voting process for crucial decisions.

New options for handling UN resolutions and Security Council voting.

Annual summits for setting interest rates within mutual currency organizations.

⚓ Advanced Naval Warfare

Engage in intense naval battles when enemy ships enter the same region.

Attach land units to ships and conduct overseas operations.

Set specific naval missions for each operational fleet, including blockade, search and destroy, and more.

Enhanced naval pathfinding and region marking for improved strategy planning.

🪖 Dynamic Military Personnel Recruiting

Customize your military strength by setting specific recruitment percentages and budget allocations.

New visuals and UI for the military personnel panel, offering a clearer and more immersive experience.

Adjust your military strategies in response to global events and diplomatic changes.

🔧 Gameplay Improvements and Balancing

Implemented economy tutorial.

Enhanced UI for organizations and the UN.

Updated visuals for nuclear missile explosions for more realistic effects.

Numerous bug fixes and performance improvements, enhancing overall gameplay experience.

In closing, we want to express our heartfelt thanks for your unwavering support. It's your passion and feedback that fuel our commitment to continuously enhance World Warfare & Economics with new and exciting features. We're inspired daily by your engagement and look forward to bringing even more depth and innovation to your gaming experience. Here's to the future of World Warfare & Economics, and the many adventures that await us!

Warm regards,

Okron Studio

Full Changelog:

Additions

Economy Tutorial

Fading notification for important events

Ability to join/leave organizations worldwide

Option to request aid from member organizations

Voting process for organizations (for new countries joining)

The United Nations

UN Security Council voting process

Organization interest rate summits - yearly summit for setting interest rates when part of a mutual currency organization

38 active UN resolutions (based on real data)

Recruitment of military personnel by setting recruitment percentages and budget

Penalties for uncompleted IGO objectives, affecting player's world influence

Ability to fund new unit design over years

Ability to sign trade & arms deals secretly to overcome UN resolutions

Options to cancel strategic agreements with other countries

New console command to add relations between countries

AI will try joining organizations

New setting option: Terrain quality

Naval battles when enemies' ships enter the same region

Ability to attach land units to ships and drop off in overseas countries

Ability to set naval mission for each operation fleet (Close Navalsupport, Hold position/Blockade, Search and Destroy)

GDP Breakdown panel - exposing the game's GDP formula to players for a more convenient understanding of their GDP

10 Map modes: Diplomacy, Political, Military, Influence, GDP, GDP per Capita, Health Care, Security Care, Welfare Care, Pollution

Changes & Improvements

New visuals for nuclear missile explosions

New organization UI

Arms trade prohibited with countries under UN arms embargo

Resource trade prohibited with countries under resource embargo or other economic sanctions by the UN

Uranium trade prohibited with countries under non-proliferation embargo by the UN

New design for the military personnel panel

Restructured military personnel recruitment calculation

Trade deal acceptance rates adjusted to more accurately account for a country's world influence

Updated economy radial menu to include previously hard-to-find panels

GDP info in country popup now clickable for detailed country GDP breakdown

Reduced amount of resources required for unit designer

Modifications and corrections to the GDP algorithm

Canceling agreements will cause relations to decrease

Interceptor lines are now dashed for better clarity

Removed camera center after leaving deploy panel

Inability to change interest rates while part of a mutual currency organization (set by yearly summits)

An option to click directly on the targeted country on the map in the ICBM launcher instead of scrolling through all targets

Fixes