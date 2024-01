Share · View all patches · Build 13182693 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 08:09:16 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We noticed that the spare parts sold at the Exchanger are in high demand, so we decided to add another batch of 50 transferable spare parts!

The Exchanger will remain in safe zones after the end of the event so you can spend your leftover pine cones.

Thank you for your attention,

EXBO Team.