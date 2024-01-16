 Skip to content

Snowboard League update for 16 January 2024

Alpha 103

Alpha 103

Patchnotes via Steam Community

/ fixed bug that allowed players to spawn in each other at race starts
/ fixed an oversight from last update that made collision boxes visible

