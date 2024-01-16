Jan. 18 Scheduled Maintenance

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings, Rune Hunters.

UNDECEMBER will be undergoing scheduled maintenance on Jan. 18 (Thu).

Please refer to the following information for details about the maintenance schedule.

**Jan. 18 (Thu) Scheduled Maintenance

Maintenance Schedule**

: Jan. 18 (Thu) 2024, 08:00~14:00 (UTC+9)

2. Maintenance Details

Black Market Content will be Improved

Improvements and Other Changes will be made

The issue where the DMG and Reward Achievement windows are not displayed in Raids and Void Rifts will be fixed.

※ The penalties for pressing the exit button that were temporarily lifted will be applied again.

※ The penalties for pressing the exit button that were temporarily lifted will be applied again. The event page for Coco's Great Adventure will be improved to display the daily amount of items obtained.

The drop chance for 'Coco's Snacks' will be increased.

Void Rift 4 will begin

[▶ Link to Jan. 18 (Thu) Update Notice]

3. To Note

■ The maintenance schedule may be subject to change.

■ Please log out of the game in a safe zone as gameplay will be unavailable during maintenance.

■ Guest accounts may be lost if you uninstall and reinstall the game.

■ Please note that you will not be able to enter the Auction House, Constellation of Time, and Chaos Dungeons for 10 minutes before and after the patch.

We hope the information above will help you avoid any inconvenience.

Thank you.