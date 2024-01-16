[Value adjustment]
[High wind cut] Damage [125% - 200%]
[High wind] damage [200% - 300%]
[Burst] Damage [200% - 250%]
[Loron tooth] Damage [300% - 350%]
[Red Feast] Damage [300% - 350%]
[Cross cut] Damage [200% - 250%]
[Cross Heavy Cut] Damage [300% - 350%]
[Grand Cross Cut] Damage [400% - 450%]
[Raptors Clash] Damage [400% - 450%]
[New skills]
[Xiao Chong]
[High Wind Spurs]
Injury [400%]
Type [puncture]
Energy [80MP]
Cooling [7S]
Number of segments [9 segments]
Sprint distance [1200 yards]
[jumping]
Injury [400%]
Type [cut]
Energy [60MP]
Cooling [4S]
Sprint distance [1500 yards]
[circular chopping]
Damage [300%]
Type [cut]
Energy [90MP]
Cooling [4S]
Sprint distance [600 yards]
[BUG fix]
Fixed a BUG where the profile of a thrashing opponent was not displayed
开路先锋S:Open Road First Front S update for 16 January 2024
2024 Year 1Month 16 Day [New skills][Value adjustment][BUG fix]
