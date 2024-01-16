Alpha version Patch Notes -Settlement Survival - v1.0.95.62

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[Important] This update is implemented only in the testing version (Alpha) of our game and will not be synchronized to the stable release version (steam default one) until it is stable enough.

If you want to experience new contents in advance, you can manually switch the game to the Alpha version as described below.

Feature adjustments:

Christmas event closed. Event structures and recipes will be unavailable, special appearance will be restored.

Added the Edict Salt Production Techniques which increases the output of Saltworks.

Added the remodeling option New Employee to the Transfer Station and Supply Terminal. The remodeling can add two more job positions.

Bug Fixes:

Fixed the problem that building damaged icons would display incorrectly on structures with high durability (the incorrectly displayed icon will restore after a period of time).

Fixed the problem that the prices of items displayed in the Trading Post were in error.

Guides of switching to Alpha version：

Switching Method

Right-click Survival Settlement in the Steam LIBRARY , select 👉 Properties - 👉 BETAS , and choose the game version👉（alpha） you want to participate. No need to fill in any code and the game will switch to the version of your choice after closing the window. (In some cases the game may need update and Steam restart.)



In cases of major content changes or new contents, game save file in Alpha and stable version may not be compatible.

We will try to avoid this situation as much as possible and will post a notice about save file usage in advance if necessary.

In Alpha version, you may come across more bugs or crashes. No need to panic. Just contact us through the following ways.

Contact us:

Email - send your problem to feedback@gleamerstudio.com, we will solve it ASAP.

Discord - Join our community Discord

Steam community - Join Steam community