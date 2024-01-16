Build 93 is up!



The Terror Woods have been updated to include several new points of interest and items to loot.



There are now a few caves from which you can find resources of stone and iron to mine from.



Look for wood piles in the wild to loot wood from.

And if you did not notice, the main character has changed in the screenshots. You can now change your character when you create or join a game. You can pick from the Male Slave (the one you had by default before,) a male peasant, or a female barbarian. Expect features in the future for the characters!

And last but not least I fixed a giant bug in the last build that made many things a one-shot kill. You also started with 4 hitpoints and that has now been fixed to the expected 25 hit points. I also added a bonfire to the starting area so that you will not die from cold if you happen to die during the night or when its raining.

