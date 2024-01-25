 Skip to content

World War Z update for 25 January 2024

January 25, 2024 - Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13182264 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General

  • Fixed a bug with random stutters and freezes during some explosions in Episode 8: Phoenix - Fighting for Home.
  • Fixed performance in the outro video in Episode 8: Phoenix - The Low Road.
  • Fixed a bug in the 'Chainsaw Massacre' mutator. Now bots don't receive a chainsaw that cannot be used by a player after an exchange.
  • Fixed a bug in the 'Gun Shortage' mutator. The mutator now affects bots.
  • Fixed a bug in the 'My Chainsaw and Me' mutator. The scenario now continues when the player with the chainsaw exits.
  • Fixed a bug in the 'My Chainsaw and Me' mutator. Now, the player is resurrected with an infinite chainsaw.
  • Fixed marking voiceover for Episode 8: Phoenix characters.
  • Fixed voiceover for planting thermite.
  • Added thermite burning sound.
  • Fixed a bug with the missing hint 'Exchange heavy weapons' in Episode 8: Phoenix.
  • Fixed a bug where players were unable to stop Bull with Vanguard's shield.
  • Fixed a bug where players were able to use Vanguard's shield even with no equipment charges.
  • Fixed a bug where mutators were not displayed in Challenges for some players.
  • Fixed a bug with a missing silencer on a lever-action rifle.
  • Fixed a bug when players were able to get through a closed window in Episode 8: Phoenix - Fighting for Home.
  • Fixed a bug when players were unable to open the door in Episode 8: Phoenix - Fighting for Home when playing with other people.
  • Fixed several bugs when players would respawn behind the closed doors in Episode 8: Phoenix maps.

