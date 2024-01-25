January 25, 2024 - Patch Notes

General
- Fixed a bug with random stutters and freezes during some explosions in Episode 8: Phoenix - Fighting for Home.
- Fixed performance in the outro video in Episode 8: Phoenix - The Low Road.
- Fixed a bug in the 'Chainsaw Massacre' mutator. Now bots don't receive a chainsaw that cannot be used by a player after an exchange.
- Fixed a bug in the 'Gun Shortage' mutator. The mutator now affects bots.
- Fixed a bug in the 'My Chainsaw and Me' mutator. The scenario now continues when the player with the chainsaw exits.
- Fixed a bug in the 'My Chainsaw and Me' mutator. Now, the player is resurrected with an infinite chainsaw.
- Fixed marking voiceover for Episode 8: Phoenix characters.
- Fixed voiceover for planting thermite.
- Added thermite burning sound.
- Fixed a bug with the missing hint 'Exchange heavy weapons' in Episode 8: Phoenix.
- Fixed a bug where players were unable to stop Bull with Vanguard's shield.
- Fixed a bug where players were able to use Vanguard's shield even with no equipment charges.
- Fixed a bug where mutators were not displayed in Challenges for some players.
- Fixed a bug with a missing silencer on a lever-action rifle.
- Fixed a bug when players were able to get through a closed window in Episode 8: Phoenix - Fighting for Home.
- Fixed a bug when players were unable to open the door in Episode 8: Phoenix - Fighting for Home when playing with other people.
- Fixed several bugs when players would respawn behind the closed doors in Episode 8: Phoenix maps.
