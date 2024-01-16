† Major FREE Content Update SINS OF THE FLESH Out Now! †

This is a completely free update that will download to your game automatically!

We have also released the Sinful Pack! New Follower forms, lustful decorations, and cheeky outfits - all yours for a little extra, if you would like to help support the development of Cult of the Lamb. Check it out here!

We have prepared a special deep dive into the Sins of the Flesh below!

Patch Notes.

New Features

Sins and Disciples

Some rise by sin, and some by virtue fall. After defeating 3 Bishops (or if you are in post game), perform a Sermon, Doctrine or Ritual to unlock the new content!

New progression systems add more depth and complexity to managing the Cult of the Lamb! By following the sinful path, your Followers will delight in gluttonous rituals, vain buildings, and 8 new wrathful doctrines.

Followers can now generate a deliciously evil new resource, Sin, via rituals or building structures. Spend it on upgrading the Temple, removing the cooldown on purgatory, re-indoctrinating Followers and building shiny new structures!

New Rituals

We have packed this update full of dark new rituals. Use them to lead your Followers into depravity, into the stinking mud of vile repudiation... and as a medium to harvest SIN.

Perform the Rite of Lust, and choose your favourite Follower to become the Mayflower Leader! This flower crown clad Follower will gladly generate Sin for you. Followers will not work for half a day, and will instead prance around nakey. Just an average day at the Massive Monster office.

Oh, to be an anatomically incorrect nude animal frolicking with nothing but a leaf and freedom to my name...

Perform the Rite of Wrath - and watch Followers cause havoc! Choose your feistiest fellow to become the Wrath Leader. This Follower will chaotically generate Sin.

Or how about the Gluttony of Cannibals? Choose an unlucky Follower to be consumed in their entirety by the others, generating Sin and an inescapable sense of guilt for yourself. Unless you don't mind, in which case, you're just as much of a monster as we are.

If a Follower has Sinned too much, they will become consumed, and eventually damned. Perform Sinner’s Pride, and choose one sacrificial Follower to absolve all cult members of their Sin 🙏

The Inner Circle of True Believers

Invite your most loyal Followers to the inner circle of Disciples, a revamped levelling system of Follower progression. The Discipleship Ritual will allow you to initiate a level 10 Follower, giving them the coveted position.

Upon initiation, Disciples gain the Faith Trait (allowing them to re-educate those naughty dissenting Followers once a day), and can generate more Devotion compared to regular Followers. Follower level is now capped at 10 - Followers at max level can can still participate in any interactions or Cult events that would normally increase their loyalty, but their loyalty bar will not appear anymore.

Build the Disciple Collection Shrine so your most faithful can deposit devotion from other buildings into one central spot! The Disciple Boost Shrine allows Disciples to pray, and by filling up a shrine, give the Lamb a boost for the next crusade.

Decadent New Structures

Sins of the Flesh comes with extra space in your Cult, and brand new structures!

The Drinkhouse

Craft drinks at the Drinkhouse for your Followers! Once a Follower consumes their delicious little treat beverage, they will generate sweet, sweet Sin, at risk of becoming Befuddled. Followers will stumble around, puke, fight, chat, laugh, sing, and generally have a merry old time!

If one of your beloved Followers finds themselves Injured from a particularly nasty scrap, they will limp around feeling sorry for themselves, until the 'Injured' state passes.

The Mating Tent

You asked for this.

When two Followers love each other very much, they may enter the tent, and find an egg afterwards... but what will hatch? Nurture the egg in the Hatchery, then care for the offspring until they're ready to pledge allegiance to your Cult!

✨ A Golden Egg may appear! Something special will hatch out of these!✨

Maid Dresses?!

Each of your cultists can flaunt their Follower fashion at the new Tailor building! Once unlocked, each cultist can wear their own outfit, with as many as 23 different snazzy styles to choose from. On your crusades you may find a new room, with a special NPC selling unique clothing!

Drum Circle

Put on a performance for your cult to enjoy, with a drum circle mini game for your chosen Follower to generate Sin! Perform well, the amount of Sin you receive depends on it.

Upgrade the Temple!

Decorate richly these halls of worship, so we may always be reminded of Their blessed presence.

Would You Still Love Me if I Was a Worm?

New Follower Skins have been added to this update - Lemur, Caterpillar, Seal, Snake, Worm and a Shaggy Dog (based on Poppy, our Art Director Jimp's beloved pal).

We've added a whopping 16 new traits for Followers, with varying effects such as increasing mating odds, producing Sin, and much more.

Jerk Followers will jeer at the Lamb, while Hot Tempered Followers may try and scrap with other Followers. Scared Followers run away from the Lamb. Will you reassure them or bully them? Read about all the different types of traits in the patch notes here!

When you indoctrinate a new Follower, you will also find a new outfit and necklace assignment option on the indoctrination screen - a much requested feature!

More Lore! An Old Friend Returns

Learn even more about the Cultverse! There are now 15 Lore Tablets to collect across the game. These can be found once per crusade, within secret lore totems. Break these, and reveal truths unseen.

In response to your wishes for more, we have also added an extension to our old menticide mad friend, Sozo's questline!

On your crusades, you may come across a familiar face from the past. Dissented Followers who left your cult may confront you - will you show them mercy?

Better Cult Life

Shiny poop, baneful brooms, and bigger, better buildings improve busy Cult life! Shiny poops have special effects, like yielding fruitful crops and adding XP to your broom.

Levelling up your broom will make chores faster and more effective! To improve automation, there’s also a new tier for the Janitor Station and the Seed/Fertilizer Storage Structures so your Followers will take better care of themselves!

Speaking of Poop...

6 new types of poop!

Glow Poop - Attracts fireflies.

Golden Poop - Drops gold when cleaned. Drops gold/gold bars when harvesting a crop fertilized with golden poop.

Rainbow poop - Gives 5 times the chore XP when harvested. Instantly grows a crop when fertilized with rainbow poop.

Devotion Poop - Generates devotion when cleaned. Crop fertilized with devotion poop will generate devotion over time.

Massive Poop - Drops multiple poops when cleaned. Followers can get stuck in the massive poop :(

Poop pet - Drops a poop pet when harvested, but only when the poop is from a Follower with the poop skin.

Lamb With a Gun

Blast heretics away with the new Blunderbuss weapon! When loaded up, it fires big damage in close quarters to bring a new combat playstyle for your crusades. If you charge it up even more with a heavy attack, you can aim to snipe enemies from long range. Pew pew

Requested Changes & Improvements

Thank you for all of your feedback following our prior updates! We have added some much requested features and fixes, not limited to but including:

You can now reindoctrinate and rename Followers!

A prompt to signify that sacrificing followers in certain locations are permanent.

Remove, hide and show necklace option.

You can now skip sermons.

Dissenters who have left the cult now have a chance to show up in the dungeon, and fight the Lamb!

Auto levelling up followers after sermons and rituals.

Six new achievements to collect.

Fixed demons not joining in the final fight.

Fixed certain follower questlines

Fixed Morgue and Crypt issues

Fixed certain weapons not showing on crusades

For the full list of changes and fixes, check the patch notes here.

Twitch Integration

We added more Help/Hinder options for Twitch Integration! Plus, Viewers can now select an outfit in the Follower builder after they win a raffle. You can also use all of the integration’s features on your mobile devices!





Cult of the Lamb: Sinful Pack

Vanity might be a sin, but these lil fellows don't seem to mind!

Indulge in the gluttonous aesthetic befitting of royalty with new Follower forms, outfits, decorations and a sinful new Fleece for the Lamb in this new DLC! As an addition, we have also added 2 Tailor outfits for those who own the Heretic Pack, and 2 Tailor outfits for those who own the Cultist Pack.

Hammerhead, Ladybug, Tiger, Llama or Sphynx - which will you invite into your Cult?





https://store.steampowered.com/app/2646130/Cult_of_the_Lamb_Sinful_Pack/

Twitch Drop Gnomes Pea, Owe and Geeh

These Gnomes will be publicly released at a later date, but you can get them early during this month's Twitch Drops campaign!



Drops end Tuesday, 30 January 2024!

How to get the Gnome Twitch Drop:

You must watch a participating channel to receive progress towards the Drop. When you watch for the required amount of time, a claim message will appear at the top of the Twitch navigation, where you'll be directed to the Drops Inventory page to claim your reward.

Because there are so many streamers, we can't list them all - if you head to Twitch and search who's streaming Cult of the Lamb, it mention in the stream title if Drops are enabled!

Click here for more info!

Merch Restock

Your cries have been heard by the mighty Lamb God 🙏

We have dropped a HUGE merch restock, of almost every product! Beanies, T-Shirts, Pins, Prints, the elusive Long Lamb Pillow - you name it!

Some are in-stock, whilst others will be available for pre-order (with expected shipping in May). Items such as the Floofy Enamel Mug and Long Lamb Pillow have been restocked BUT with limited quantities, so snatch them up quick!

Check everything out on the US Devolver Store, or our Global Store!

A Message From Us

Lastly, we'd just like to extend a huge thank you to everyone who has supported us and Cult of the Lamb so far. Cult of the Lamb has reached so many more people than we could have ever imagined, and it's a dream come true to be able to work on a game with a fanbase as passionate as we have.

It's not over yet. We're still working on even more, and we can't wait for all of you loyal Cultists to see what's in store for the Lamb!

Love and Devotion,

Massive Monster

Continue to voice your suggestions and feedback to us in our Subreddit and Discord!

We are still hard at work on fixing lots of pesky bugs. If you do come across any issues, please report them in-game via the pause menu so we can investigate!

