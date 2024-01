What’s up, Students!? 😎✨

The long wait has come to an end, as Centerville Campsite A is now available in-game. Come and conquer Campsite A with your comrades and defeat all the evils! 💥🎮

Check the link here:

🔗 https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/Update/13375

May your gaming be filled with happiness! 🤩🎊🎉

VFUN: https://vfun-lounge.valofe.com/page/nage-awakening/all