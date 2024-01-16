Winter Update Hotfix 1 Patch Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 13181934 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 08:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Fixed an issue where high-difficulty saves prior to the Winter Update could still trigger the old version of the Hardcore difficulty modifier (reducing max lives on a loss).

Fixed Crosby’s Enlightened bonus version of his skill showing a large white box on top of its usual visuals.

Corrected the Fast combat tooltip to state 150% of combat speed, not 200%.

Fixed the Engineer Boost perk being categorized incorrectly, showing in the top slot of the Level Up perks instead of the middle slot with other Boost perks.

Fixed excess whitespace being shown at the bottom of Unit tooltips.

Fixed an issue where Glove Master could cause units to gain permanent, severely high Attack Speed increases.

Fixed an issue where if you continue a run on floor 1, act 1, that was not a Quick Start run, it would fail to generate an enemy army and cause a softlock.

(Additional Patch Notes missing from main update's notes)

Crosby Enlightened skill width increased

Fixed Completed Contracts having a bad interaction with Voided units, still rolling to produce that Unit but failing to do so when it was not available.

Fixed an issue where Rooted units would fail to reacquire a new target if their current target is too far away, and a target they can attack has entered their range.

Fixed certain specialty conditional proc effects (such as Frisky and The Darkness’ Book Monster bonus) not detecting if Traits are disabled, such as when facing the Arbiter.

Fixed Dweller armies not summoning Geogukk if one of their units is immediately killed at the start of combat by the Bad Necromancer.

Fixed Elder Reto casting even when no targets are available but combat is still ongoing, such as when Skeletons are reviving.

Fixed Crosby never showing floating damage numbers or other overhead popups.

Fixed Healing floating numbers not showing properly based on your gameplay configuration settings.

Fixed a UI issue with Tricky Units where when you benched a unit with the Tricky item, it would appear as if it were still equipped to the Unit when in fact it was moved back to your inventory.

Fixed the Backflip Skillbook item not actually setting the user’s mana to 30.

Fixed the Rainbowslime Vial, when used on a Rare, being able to reroll the Unit back into the same Rare.

Fixed an issue with Enlightened Zwei’s healing effect.