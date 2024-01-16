[ Major Update ]: Bugfixing / Additions / Improvements (0.0.0.03)

Hello again. Welcome back to New Day.

In this update, I've added quite a bit, as it is a major update to the Islander Creator, and adds a new type of editor. Read below to find out more!

( Bug-Fixes )

Fixed a bug that would cause makeup to return to 0 depth upon using the "flip sides" button command.

Fixed a bug that had the transparency slider go from right to left when it was supposed to go from left to right.

( Additions/Improvements )

You can now access the Room Editor.

A new title screen has been added to the game!

You can now view the version you have installed of New Day on the title screen!

You can now load other peoples islanders with a brand new method. Check out the pins in the discord server in the #share-your-islanders channel to find out more.

You can now squish/stretch makeup pieces!

You can now disable your islanders eyes/mouth/eyebrows. (The sprite for the button is a placeholder)

You now have the ability to rotate makeup on all axis.

You now have the ability to rotate around the islander in the Islander Creator by holding the right mouse button.

You now have the ability to zoom in/out of the islander's face in the Islander Creator by using the scroll wheel.

You can now input a HEX code, without the # sign, on the color swatches screen in the Makeup Editor, to easily color your makeup pieces with HEX codes.

You can now input the makeup layer you want your makeup to go to.

Adjusted the makeup buttons to move in lower increments.

Adjusted the depth slider to allow for makeup to be placed around the back of the islander's head.

Removed the "Color Picker" in the Makeup Editor due to it having no functionality as of yet.

Removed the outlines on the sun/moon particle effects that come out of your cursor when you click.

( Room Editor )

The Room Editor is a tool within New Day that allows you to create your own apartments for your islanders. The items in the Room Editor usually cost in-game currency to build/put down, but since this is a demo and you do not have a way to earn money as of yet in this build, everything will be free. So just ignore those price signs in the corner of every item.

Remember, if you find bugs/glitches, please report them on the Discussions page or on the New Day official Discord, which you can find on the Steam page.