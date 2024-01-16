Version 1.19 Beta patch notes

Bugs Fixed
- Cedrics Rocket table project gets reset when he returns. This only happens when the event is triggered, so old saves will not get the reset. If you are on an old save and the rocket is not reset, use code “REROCKET” at penguin post to force reset it.
- Rewrote how coop slots work, no more issues with overlapping or incorrect nest assignment - your animals may have been repositioned in this version when you load it for the first time.
- Corn can now be pulled out (all crops across entire game can be even if they don’t belong to you, with exception of bushes/moonflower.
- Stone in water removed from moat map
- Avocado Tree sapling can now be pulled up when planted
- Reduce strength of pigeon ally further
- Durian tree sprites fixed
- Trees shake again on chop (regression)
- Further pigeon ally nerf
- Many dialogue/spelling corrections
Known Issues:
- Strange issue with dungeon loading to black/freeze (1 instance reported)
- Controller mappings reset on computer restart
- Soot puff tank color picker does not work with controller
- Fin showing up in events when he shouldn’t be
- Wrong fin in cutscenes
- Issue with spawning bomb in room, and exiting just as it is about to explode makes enemies out of bounds when you re-enter
- Mini boss spawning in incorrect rooms
- Some buttons not working in co-op mode/remote play before/during tutorial
- Seeds and trees can be placed on and grow through rugs placed outside
- Fences don’t tile correctly with T shape is created
