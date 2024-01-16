Song of the Prairie 0.7.48 patch update.

Hello,

Thank you for your support, we will stabilize this version as fast as we can. This is the new patch.

1.Fixed a problem that saving game in tutorial may cause a situation that game will be stuck in saving status.

2.Fixed a problem that in the Japanese, harvesting crops for the first time may cause character be stuck in a loop of motions.

3.Fixed a problem that in the Japanese, having a conversation with JiYue and choose “check quest” may cause the freeze of interface.

4.Fixed the problem that in tutorial interfaces controller cannot control scrolls.

5.Fixed the index error of Comfort Level of helpers.

Thank you for your patience and support!If you like Song of The Prairie don’t forget to share it to your friends. See you next time!

