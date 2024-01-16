 Skip to content

The Wolf of Derevnya update for 16 January 2024

Small new patch

Share · View all patches · Build 13181737 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

We've just put live a patch that fixes one error that freezes the game, and a couple of other small issues like being able to comment on the firebird if you haven't seen it. As always, let us know if these issues persist for you, or if you find anything else.

