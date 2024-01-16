We've just put live a patch that fixes one error that freezes the game, and a couple of other small issues like being able to comment on the firebird if you haven't seen it. As always, let us know if these issues persist for you, or if you find anything else.
The Wolf of Derevnya update for 16 January 2024
Small new patch
Patchnotes via Steam Community
