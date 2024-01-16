Pneumatic Hand Miner & Rocket Mining Heads

Mining Drills

Pneumatic Mining Drill

This new drill uses gas power for mining, instead of batteries like others. The drill's mining speed is a function of the pressure differential meaning it will slow down as you deplete it's gas canister.

This also means that you can effectively give it an upgrade by using the smart canister to gain a much higher pressure differential.

Mining Drill Power Usage

All the electric mining drills' passive power usage was significantly dropped and the power used per ore mined has been removed and replaced by active power usage. The active power usage will consume power the entire time you hold down your mouse button to mine. This has resulted in some small miner balance changes but nothing that you should really notice, just don't run around holding down your miner!

Drill Heads

We've added a range of mining drill heads that can be used with the Rocket Miner. Each head has different attributes that allow you to customize your miner for the specific job that you're doing.

The base level of durability has also been doubled.

You can find the details of each mining drill head in the Stationpedia or via the tooltips of each mining drill head.



Bug Fixes

Orbital Simulation

The orbital simulation system in the game has undergone a major update, extending precision in time calculations to over 3 trillion years. This addresses previous issues with time accuracy in the game. Alongside this, old celestial data has been cleared from save files, and the system now dynamically recalculates celestial positions based on accumulated in-game days, resolving prior inconsistencies in time progression and celestial movements.

Potatoes

Light per Day Adjusted: The light requirement per day for potatoes has been halved from 600 seconds to 300 seconds. This adjustment means that potatoes now need less light to grow, which is particularly significant for environments like Mars, where solar radiation is low.

The grow time for potatoes has been increased from 3200 seconds to 4000 seconds. This change indicates that while potatoes now require less daily light, they take longer to reach maturity.

Traders

While we had already fixed the issue of checksum failing on trading data by removing some specific trades, we've now fixed the underlying issue and reinstated the troublesome trades.

Fuselages

You will notice that we've heavily reduced the number of fuselage pieces available to play with. There's now a single kit that contains a range of the fuselages that you know. The old kits no longer have recipes but will still be available to spawn via commands or in creative modes for those who wish to continue to use them. The reason for this was that the number of fuselages was overwhelming and it's hard to see the differences between them.

Tutorials

A range of changes we've made over the last few updates have exposed serious problems with the tutorials. We're actively working on these but some rather extensive work is required to make them more resilient to breaking from these kinds of changes. While we strive to maintain the tutorials it can be hard when the game is still under such heavy development.

Artwork Wallpaper

[expand type=Click to reveal a wallpaper version of this weeks wonderful patch artwork] [/expand]

We need you!

Stationeers is a small niche project. We know times are tough and our project isn't for everyone. So if you like the work we do, we would love to encourage you to spread the word, grab our supporter DLCs, and watch Stationeers content creators on places like twitch and youtube. We want to keep developing this game for many years, well beyond any early access release and to do this we need your support

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2542990/Stationeers_International_Uniforms_Pack/

https://store.steampowered.com/bundle/2624/Stationeers_Complete_the_Set/

Change Log v0.2.4726.21691