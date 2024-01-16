Pneumatic Hand Miner & Rocket Mining Heads

Mining Drills
Pneumatic Mining Drill
This new drill uses gas power for mining, instead of batteries like others. The drill's mining speed is a function of the pressure differential meaning it will slow down as you deplete it's gas canister.
This also means that you can effectively give it an upgrade by using the smart canister to gain a much higher pressure differential.
Mining Drill Power Usage
All the electric mining drills' passive power usage was significantly dropped and the power used per ore mined has been removed and replaced by active power usage. The active power usage will consume power the entire time you hold down your mouse button to mine. This has resulted in some small miner balance changes but nothing that you should really notice, just don't run around holding down your miner!
Drill Heads
We've added a range of mining drill heads that can be used with the Rocket Miner. Each head has different attributes that allow you to customize your miner for the specific job that you're doing.
The base level of durability has also been doubled.
You can find the details of each mining drill head in the Stationpedia or via the tooltips of each mining drill head.
Bug Fixes
Orbital Simulation
The orbital simulation system in the game has undergone a major update, extending precision in time calculations to over 3 trillion years. This addresses previous issues with time accuracy in the game. Alongside this, old celestial data has been cleared from save files, and the system now dynamically recalculates celestial positions based on accumulated in-game days, resolving prior inconsistencies in time progression and celestial movements.
Potatoes
Light per Day Adjusted: The light requirement per day for potatoes has been halved from 600 seconds to 300 seconds. This adjustment means that potatoes now need less light to grow, which is particularly significant for environments like Mars, where solar radiation is low.
The grow time for potatoes has been increased from 3200 seconds to 4000 seconds. This change indicates that while potatoes now require less daily light, they take longer to reach maturity.
Traders
While we had already fixed the issue of checksum failing on trading data by removing some specific trades, we've now fixed the underlying issue and reinstated the troublesome trades.
Fuselages
You will notice that we've heavily reduced the number of fuselage pieces available to play with. There's now a single kit that contains a range of the fuselages that you know. The old kits no longer have recipes but will still be available to spawn via commands or in creative modes for those who wish to continue to use them. The reason for this was that the number of fuselages was overwhelming and it's hard to see the differences between them.
Tutorials
A range of changes we've made over the last few updates have exposed serious problems with the tutorials. We're actively working on these but some rather extensive work is required to make them more resilient to breaking from these kinds of changes. While we strive to maintain the tutorials it can be hard when the game is still under such heavy development.
Artwork Wallpaper
Change Log v0.2.4726.21691
- Added more debug commands and information for celestials.
- Fixed some issues with Venus time progress, however the Venusian solar day length is currently much longer than the Venusian day due to a combination of latitude and longitude for spawn position. This will be changed so a more expected day length is used. This means Venusian solar days are now still several hours long, which is not intended.
- Added New MiningDrill multiplier values to Stationpedia.
- Changed Drill head tooltip to show percentage values.
- Fixed reagent mixes bought from the trader being split into individual stacks of one instead of stacking to the max stack size.
- Fixed trader data select statements not being correctly executed which was resulting in blank items labeled as '???' appearing in the trader screen.
- Added more debug information to celestial debugging.
- Added more debug information and tools for both celestials and orbital simulation, to assist with modding as well as debugging issues.
- Changed Disabled tutorials until they are fixed.
- Fixed Generic Atmosphere tooltip showing Volume incorrectly. Now uses same verbage as Atmos Analyser: capacity in Litres and Volume of Liquids in Litres.
- Fixed pneumatic drill not picking up loose ores when left clicking
- Fixed some players experience a "swiming" starfield, stars appearing to move with lag, while player is moving their view around.
- Tweaked colliders on large wind turbine as they were blocking construction of neighbouring turbines when rotated in a particular way.
- Fixed DaysPast was recorded as a USHORT and INT inconsistently. With the new orbit simulate/set usages this could cause overflow issues.
- Added missing file causing build error
- Added six new drill heads that can be used in the rocket miner. These new drill heads have different attributes for speed, ore yield, ice yield, power consumption and mining head durability.
- Changed Rocket fuselage pieces are now on a single Kit (Fuselage).
- Reduced the number of cosmetic fuselage pieces. The removed pieces pieces remain available on the old kits and can continue to be spawned-in in creative mode if required.
- Fixed pneumatic drill canister slot being incorrectly labeled as 'Battery'
- Changed landing pad pieces to block face rather than block grid. This fixes the issue where hangar doors could not be placed between landing pad pieces, making some pressurised hangar configurations impossible to build.
- Fixed Orbital Simulation breaks for rotation of player body after a period of time. This was caused by loss of precision. Now the whole system has been moved to use a single accumulated time. This new approach should maintain precision up to over 3 trillion years of accumulated time. The old celestial data has been scrubbed from save files, and now when loading first the game will approximate the value based on the number of accumulated days in the game. This will mean you may notice a small regression in sun position when you first load in with this update, as the game will be loading with the position at the nearest sunrise.
- Added 'orbit set' console command usage. This is similar to the 'simulate' usage except the value is set not appended to the simulation.
- Fixed root cause of trader checksum error. Some incorrectly authored data was not being handled correctly by the trader generation logic.
- Fixed When a stock value was not set on a trader SellData instancing the trader would cause the base data to be modified.
- Added second pass of new system for celestial data to avoid loss of precision in rotation that stops the days from progressing. Now there is the orbit simulate <value> ?<seconds,minutes,hours,days,months,years> command that helps with debugging and testing.
- Fixed missing blueprint for hardsuit
- Added first pass of new system for celestial data to avoid loss of precision in rotation that stops the days from progressing.
- Fixed rocket chute storage fill ratio and quantity never reaching 100%
- Fixed missing mesh for the mining drill head
- Fixed missing blueprint for the hardsuit
- Fixed bug where country overalls would not be printable even if you had the required dlc.
- Added ability to check if anyone on a server has the dlc so that we can apply it for everyone on said server in certain cases.
- Fixed typo in combustion centrifuge stationpedia description
- Fixed Thing.HasOccupiedSlot ignoring the the 0th slot
- Updated suit storage mesh so they do not overlap with eachother.
- Updated the position of the backpacks in the suit storage to fit better with the new mesh
- Updated the mesh for the emergency and hard suits to glove and boot elements to be inline with the basic suit. They now look much better in the suit storage.
- Fixed issue where after completing a build state, clients could complete multiple subsequent states for free if they kept holding the left mouse button.
- Removed usage clamp for pneumatic mining drill. Will now use much gas more quickly when drilling with a full smart canister.
- Fixed ghost atmosphere leaking
- Added idle usage cost to pneumatic mining drill which will be incurred when the tool is on. Can now be turned on and off with right click similar to the welding torch.
- Added clamps to pneumatic mining drill gas usage and mine time ranges
- Added pneumatic mining drill recipe to the tool manufactory
- Added thumbnails for pneumatic mining drill
- Added new pneumatic mining drill. Will work with any compressed gas and at high pressure will perform similarly to the heavy drill.
- Rebalanced mining drills and moved the active power use to PowerTool so that active power usage can be expanded to any power tool. Additionally the active power use and passive power use are now additive.
- Fixed food trader causing checksum error. This is a temporary fix by removing a specific problematic trade.
- Fixed Heavy Mining Drill balance by making it mine faster and use considerably more power so that it is now an efficiency tradeoff and not a straight upgrade.
- Fixed MkII mining drill not having updated power usages
- Fixed error spam when editing prefabs if the GameManager not initialized. Have removed unused WorldGridController field on game manager which was being set when the world controller was initialized but never used.
- Fixed medium transformer reversed was incorrectly tagged and could not correctly calculate its bounds.
- Fixed mining drill speed
- Modified mining drill balance. Mining speed has been buffed slightly, the drill now consumes a small amount of power while idle, and a large amount of power while mining.
- Fixed ore will not auto move to mining belt if you are wearing a mining backpack. This also fixes the same behaviour that was present when clicking on loose ore in world with the mining drill.
- Changed Replaced tomato seeds in Starting Organic Supplies Crate with 1x ItemKitGrowlight.
- Reduced Volume of Sensor Lenses operating sound. Removed one-shot sound that plays when you turn on the sensor lenses.
- Changed Potato Light per Day from 600s to 300s. This will allow a potato to grow on mars without a grow light, now that mars solar radiation has been reduced.
- Changed Increased Potato grow time from 3200s to 4000s.
- Changed Plant growthState materials to be GPU instanced.
- Fixed Plant planted at high altitudes would be offset inside the planter.
- Fixed client list not being cleared when leaving a game as a client and starting a new single player game. This would cause pause to stop working in the menu as well as make the game prepare data to send to clients unnecessarily.
- Fixed recipe search window layout breaking when changing search text
- Fixed logtoclipboard console command
- Fixed compass value being incorrect
- Changed numbers on the rocket info panel to be yellow to make them consistent with the rest of the ui and other tooltips in the game
- Updated text on rocket info panels to be right aligned to make it consistent with other ui text in the game
- Reverted Changes to combining stacks of reagent-mixes as this was causing floating point errors in some cases that could cause furnace recipes to stop working.
- Changed moved reagent-mix Stacking changes to SpaceOre.cs. These still need to implement the new system as their contents add up to less than 1.
- Changed DirtyOre mined from space that is processed in the recycler will waste half of its contents.
- Changed the names of the space maps root nodes to be the 'planet orbit'
- Added Back button on NewWorldMenu now clears all preview scenes
- Fixed (dev) null reference when attempting to load first world selection as world data might not be loaded yet.
- Fixed default world selection would be the first world preset, even if it was a hidden world. Credit: Freeze.
- Fixed giant space person in sky when loading into a game. The main menu scene was not being cleared when loading into a game. Now forcing the main menu preview scenes to be cleared before entering a world.
- Fixed liquid to liquid passthrough heat exchanger has one input incorrectly configured to be a gas input
- Fixed MoveToWorld for dynamic things was setting the rotation to the local rotation rather than the world rotation causing things to collide with their old parent and fly off at high speed.
- Fixed Plant state Visualizer throws error when destroyed by fire.
- Fixed Error on client when furnace flame material was set from thread.
- Changed trader checksum string to use Invariant culture.
- Fixed occasional temperature low warnings when playing on Europa, due to status update occasionally assessing temperature in between radiation and suit AC step.
- Temporarily disabled suntime command as it is causing the game to crash
- Removed DepositMaterial SaveData classes.
- Fixed Asteroid Minable deposit composition static data was being needlessly saved preventing fixes to data propagating into save games.
- Added Additional data validation to MinableDepositDaata in SpaceMapData
- Fixed spelling error in Deposit Composition of OrbitingAsteroidFragments05 caused game to fail to save when that asteroid had been generated
- Fixed Opening new world menu, exiting back to main menu and then loading a game shows elements of the new world menu sky-box in the loaded world.
