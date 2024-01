Share · View all patches · Build 13181612 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 04:59:12 UTC by Wendy

What??? New Groove That Goob content dropped????

That's right. Turns out we actually had new levels that we hadn't released yet! Check them out in this post-launch update!

This update also fixes a bug where the level select music kept playing after going back to the main menu.