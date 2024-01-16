 Skip to content

The Adventures of Tree update for 16 January 2024

Build 56

Build 13181599 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

New Features/Tweaks

  • Updated/improved 8 item icons.
  • Updated the Spiky Frog visuals.
  • Made Navel Mines respawn.
  • Improved the Main Menu and made the planet clickable.

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed the player getting stuck in a stunned state, unable to attack, if taking damage from too many enemies at once.
  • Fixed fish being able to swim through the ground and air and also never stopping or taking breaks from their endless swimming.
  • Fixed the player staying in 'water state' even after exiting water in some areas.

