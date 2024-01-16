New Features/Tweaks
- Updated/improved 8 item icons.
- Updated the Spiky Frog visuals.
- Made Navel Mines respawn.
- Improved the Main Menu and made the planet clickable.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed the player getting stuck in a stunned state, unable to attack, if taking damage from too many enemies at once.
- Fixed fish being able to swim through the ground and air and also never stopping or taking breaks from their endless swimming.
- Fixed the player staying in 'water state' even after exiting water in some areas.
We'd love it if you'd come on by our Discord server and hang out, share screenshots, or give us development advice!
https://discord.gg/pTuTXATUV6
Changed files in this update