All-In-One Summer Sports VR update for 16 January 2024

All-in-one Summer Sports VR Main Update v0.3.2

Build 13181445 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

■ Water Park

  • Change position movement at the end of drone movement
  • Improving random matching window ui inside water park
  • Change the tube to be available
  • Fixing bugs

■ Water BasketBall

  • Fixing bugs

