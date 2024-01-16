 Skip to content

Blades and Bullets update for 16 January 2024

V0.04 Hotfix

Build 13181441 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added in fix:

  • Added tutorial break downs.
  • Minor Performance fixes
  • Beginning to finalize Guns.
  • Minor grammar fixes
  • Fixed some lighting issues in Camp Smith
  • Added NPC groups to the Hub Level
  • Added the Mage NPC to the Hub Level to go over Magic (Needs Dialogue)
  • Added the Warrior NPC to the Hub Level to go over Melee combat (Needs Dialogue)
  • Added the Ranged NPC to the Hub Level to go over Ranged Combat (Needs Dialogue)
  • Added Practice Dummies in the Combat Learning Area
  • Fixed Audio Sliders and Screen Resolution issues

Work in progress:

  • Add dialogue to NPC in the HUB level.
  • Finalize gun mechanics.
  • Add story NPCs.
  • Work on England map
  • Flesh out Dialogue
  • Work on enemies
  • Work on items

