V0.04 Hotfix

Added in fix:
- Added tutorial break downs.
- Minor Performance fixes
- Beginning to finalize Guns.
- Minor grammar fixes
- Fixed some lighting issues in Camp Smith
- Added NPC groups to the Hub Level
- Added the Mage NPC to the Hub Level to go over Magic (Needs Dialogue)
- Added the Warrior NPC to the Hub Level to go over Melee combat (Needs Dialogue)
- Added the Ranged NPC to the Hub Level to go over Ranged Combat (Needs Dialogue)
- Added Practice Dummies in the Combat Learning Area
- Fixed Audio Sliders and Screen Resolution issues
Work in progress:
- Add dialogue to NPC in the HUB level.
- Finalize gun mechanics.
- Add story NPCs.
- Work on England map
- Flesh out Dialogue
- Work on enemies
- Work on items
Changed files in this update