v2.2.0 Spring Festival Update

[New Asura Heroes]

Huo Yufeng, the Legionkiller piercing formations with cavalry-crippling longsaber.

Wu Fei, the crimson gale ripping through foes with longblade and bow.



[Spring Festival Limited-time Event]

Use pawns, items, and fettered effects to build up a powerful team and crush your enemies.

Get red packets to exchange for rewards including festive skins and pets!

Duration: Jan. 22 to Feb. 24.



[New Skins]

Alasdair-Sunclipse, premium choice skin.

Gérard Quentin-Striker Dragoneer, premium choice skin.

Aigneis-Miss Fortunette, limited-time event skin.



[Other]

New boss: Seraphina, Grand Dame Dementius. Greetings from Chaotic Fortress!



New pets: Andre & Silkcharm.

Some monsters are optimized in Tenshu Tower Keep.

Added features: Hero Select, hero demo, skin demo, etc.