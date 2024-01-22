v2.2.0 Spring Festival Update

[New Asura Heroes]
Huo Yufeng, the Legionkiller piercing formations with cavalry-crippling longsaber.
Wu Fei, the crimson gale ripping through foes with longblade and bow.
[Spring Festival Limited-time Event]
Use pawns, items, and fettered effects to build up a powerful team and crush your enemies.
Get red packets to exchange for rewards including festive skins and pets!
Duration: Jan. 22 to Feb. 24.
[New Skins]
Alasdair-Sunclipse, premium choice skin.
Gérard Quentin-Striker Dragoneer, premium choice skin.
Aigneis-Miss Fortunette, limited-time event skin.
[Other]
New boss: Seraphina, Grand Dame Dementius. Greetings from Chaotic Fortress!
New pets: Andre & Silkcharm.
Some monsters are optimized in Tenshu Tower Keep.
Added features: Hero Select, hero demo, skin demo, etc.
