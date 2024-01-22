 Skip to content

Otherworld Legends update for 22 January 2024

v2.2.0 Spring Festival Update

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
[New Asura Heroes]

Huo Yufeng, the Legionkiller piercing formations with cavalry-crippling longsaber.
Wu Fei, the crimson gale ripping through foes with longblade and bow.

[Spring Festival Limited-time Event]

Use pawns, items, and fettered effects to build up a powerful team and crush your enemies.
Get red packets to exchange for rewards including festive skins and pets!
Duration: Jan. 22 to Feb. 24.

[New Skins]

Alasdair-Sunclipse, premium choice skin.
Gérard Quentin-Striker Dragoneer, premium choice skin.
Aigneis-Miss Fortunette, limited-time event skin.

[Other]

New boss: Seraphina, Grand Dame Dementius. Greetings from Chaotic Fortress!

New pets: Andre & Silkcharm.
Some monsters are optimized in Tenshu Tower Keep.
Added features: Hero Select, hero demo, skin demo, etc.

