BUZZ update for 16 January 2024

Hotfix 1.06

Patch Notes

Fixes:

  • Fixed issue where players couldn't select sound volume with a joystick
  • Fixed issue where an achievement could be unlocked before completing all tasks
  • Fixed issue where total run time would not be accurate (this did not affect highscores in any way)
  • Fixed issue where one particular leaderboard wasn't loading correctly

Crashes:
Developer Notes: this is being flagged as potential fixes as I haven't been able to replicate them

  • Potential fix for steam Async crash
  • Potential fix for crash relating to replay files
  • Potential fix for crash related to particle system

Additions

  • Volume adjuster in options menu now changed to music volume
  • Added new FX volume adjuster so players can switch off music or sound effects individually
  • Minor update to credits

Thanks to everyone who has reported bugs, crashes, or requests for changes. I will continue hotfixing any issues that arise so please keep reporting them. Once the game is in a good state I will start to add additional features.

Cheers,

Marty

