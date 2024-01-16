Hotfix 1.06

Patch Notes
Fixes:
- Fixed issue where players couldn't select sound volume with a joystick
- Fixed issue where an achievement could be unlocked before completing all tasks
- Fixed issue where total run time would not be accurate (this did not affect highscores in any way)
- Fixed issue where one particular leaderboard wasn't loading correctly
Crashes:
Developer Notes: this is being flagged as potential fixes as I haven't been able to replicate them
- Potential fix for steam Async crash
- Potential fix for crash relating to replay files
- Potential fix for crash related to particle system
Additions
- Volume adjuster in options menu now changed to music volume
- Added new FX volume adjuster so players can switch off music or sound effects individually
- Minor update to credits
Thanks to everyone who has reported bugs, crashes, or requests for changes. I will continue hotfixing any issues that arise so please keep reporting them. Once the game is in a good state I will start to add additional features.
Cheers,
Marty
