Hotfix 1.06

Patch Notes

Fixes:

Fixed issue where players couldn't select sound volume with a joystick

Fixed issue where an achievement could be unlocked before completing all tasks

Fixed issue where total run time would not be accurate (this did not affect highscores in any way)

Fixed issue where one particular leaderboard wasn't loading correctly

Crashes:

Developer Notes: this is being flagged as potential fixes as I haven't been able to replicate them

Potential fix for steam Async crash

Potential fix for crash relating to replay files

Potential fix for crash related to particle system

Additions

Volume adjuster in options menu now changed to music volume

Added new FX volume adjuster so players can switch off music or sound effects individually

Minor update to credits

Thanks to everyone who has reported bugs, crashes, or requests for changes. I will continue hotfixing any issues that arise so please keep reporting them. Once the game is in a good state I will start to add additional features.

Cheers,

Marty