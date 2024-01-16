Working on Steam Achievements 🎯

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hello Researchers!

Last week, I started implementing Steam Achievements to the game. In the next update, 29 achievements will be added!

To test if the achievement system is working as intended, I'll have to set the list of achievements to public - even though players will NOT be able to receive any achievements at this time. (It's not a bug!) Once the system has been tested, the game will be updated and players will be able to start earning Steam Achievements :)



Some of my favourite achievement icons

Notes:

Some Achievements are retroactively given if players have met the criteria for it. Others can only be earned if triggered after the update.

You don't need to start a new save to earn these achievements.

All 29 achievements can be earned regardless of the settings you play on (i.e. longer day length or more base energy does not affect your ability to get the achievements).

However, once the game reaches 1.0 (full release) , we might add some "challenge" achievements that can only be earned with default settings . These achievements would require a new save file to be completed.

Let me know if you have any questions!

Stay hydrated,

Miki 💚