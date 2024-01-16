 Skip to content

Minigame Game update for 16 January 2024

Update v1.1.0

Share · View all patches · Build 13181290 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Minigame Game's v1.1.0 update brings both big and small improvements in response to feedback we've received on release!

Version v1.1.0 Patch Notes:

New Additions

  • Added the option for the host to skip a minigame from the in-game menu

Minigame Changes

  • Adjusted the player's max health in the Moonstone Grab minigame
  • Adjusted the damage dealt by shotgunners in the Moonstone Grab minigame
  • Players now respawn quicker in the Moonstone Grab minigame

Bug Fixes & Improvements

  • Minor UI updates

