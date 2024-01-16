Update v1.1.0

Minigame Game's v1.1.0 update brings both big and small improvements in response to feedback we've received on release!
Version v1.1.0 Patch Notes:
New Additions
- Added the option for the host to skip a minigame from the in-game menu
Minigame Changes
- Adjusted the player's max health in the Moonstone Grab minigame
- Adjusted the damage dealt by shotgunners in the Moonstone Grab minigame
- Players now respawn quicker in the Moonstone Grab minigame
Bug Fixes & Improvements
- Minor UI updates
Changed files in this update