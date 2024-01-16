GunQuest: Discord Bug Crusher Update Version 0.0.9.7

Tackled numerous bugs pushed forward by the discord community in attempts to increase readability and usability for GunQuest.

-Improved ladder movement mechanics

-Reduced overworld size drastically to encourage player movement between areas

-Added healthbar animation when losing health

-Added reloading UI for Thorin

-Player can no longer do actions during textboxes

-Converted enemy collision based attacks into object based attacks, redoing the entire enemy attack system

-Fixed camera lag/jitter

-You can now scroll menus using the mouse wheel!

-Fixed inventory scroll audio

-Fixed crafting bug where an unintentional unpause would occur when exiting the menu

-Updated crafting menu, you now click the item to craft it!

-Removed crafting bench from the house to avoid player confusion on where crafting can take place

-Massively updated the visual effects for the crafting menu

-Updated the indoor art for the starting house

-Game now autosaves after level completion