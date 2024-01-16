It's only been a few days, but I'm happy to see so many of you folks enjoying the game! :)

Your kind words and support have been absolutely motivating, and I'm working hard to smoothen out your experience with the game post launch and moving forward.

v2.5 brings several bugfixes to the table, as well as my initial push to rebalance boss fights. Here's what I've been up to:

Boss Fight Initial Changes

Starting things off with boss fights.

Many of you wished to see that Arts would deal more damage in relation of the investment they take to Charge. Starting with Patch 2.5, Arts now deal much greater damage. Judging by the feedback I received, this was probably the biggest gripe folks had.

Attack turns chances and random chances have also been revised, as well as a few bugs fixed related to all boss fights that I found through testing.

I will be working on boss fights frequently, and have a few ideas I'd like to explore on the first Dynamic Update, but details on that will come with our first Newsletter/Steam update in February.

Bug Fixes

The following bugs have been fixed with this update:

In some cases, Mina would get stuck in the Fortress Ruins. Only downward movements were working.

The ability to move during the Eidolon post battle cutscene.

Boundary breaking in the Fortress Ruins.

Cardinal loop lock - a message guiding the player to Mt. Kaboo was causing a loop lock of docking the Cardinal if they were attempting to exit in some areas.

Several boundary breaking bugs in Mt. Kaboo have been fixed, along with Mina's frozen status (hit by a Frost Jelly) being revised.

The game crashes suddenly in the basement in the Lofgren Mansion after a Mimic chest has been opened, or a player has returned after the chest had been opened.

The ability to clip through gates and locked doors once being hit by an enemy.

l input being released after exiting a room. Players can now continue in any direction they wish while walking through doors without being stopped when entering/exiting.



I wanted to close out this update and thank all of you who have been documenting any bugs you find, or any feedback you have. I really appreciate it! Keep up the great work!

Also, thank you so much for your patience and understanding while I work through these issues.

And as always, thank you for playing, and I hope you stay tuned for more updates!