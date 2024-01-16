- Fixed text for some Engine Read Statistic nodes
- Allowed typing of small numbers at sliders which have a minimum of more than 0
- Added another enemy to A4 to make the second objective achievable, nerfed both drones
Terranny update for 16 January 2024
0.2.11
Patchnotes via Steam Community
