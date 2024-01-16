 Skip to content

Terranny update for 16 January 2024

0.2.11

Share · View all patches · Build 13180933

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed text for some Engine Read Statistic nodes
  • Allowed typing of small numbers at sliders which have a minimum of more than 0
  • Added another enemy to A4 to make the second objective achievable, nerfed both drones

