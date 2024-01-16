 Skip to content

Castles on Clouds Playtest update for 16 January 2024

Minor Bug Fix 4.2.3

Last edited by Wendy

Fixes

  • Fullscreen now, fixing ui being cut off
  • Fixed trees not being cleared when placing towers (Sorry for gaslighting you Mico :) )
  • Fixed over upgrading cards,
  • Fixed Shop overcharging,
  • Fixed shop handling running out of cards or relics
  • Added ability to review controls,
  • esc now behaves like right click if cursor not free,
  • build button refactor to bring in line,
  • more tooltips added and improved
  • Fix for spell selection not turning off build mode
  • Fixed the enemies running across the water on bridges.
  • Also fixed the issue where sometimes the enemies would disappear too far away from the castle, and not disappear when at the correct spot
  • Fixed an issue loading the merchant's shop on subsequent runs

New Features to test:

  • New Poison Cloud Spells and Knight Spells
  • New selection of spells before game start
  • New Tooltips
  • Towers now refund 50% of what you have spent on them including upgrades
  • Added Copy Seed button to top left, settings, and game over panels

Known issues:

  • Poison null reference
  • reinforcements running off to castle keep
  • ui scaling of merchant on ultra wide monitors
  • incorrect initial load of parameters on island generation
  • the walking dead enemies
  • pause canvas behind exp pop up
  • temp exp scaling fix added, will write a proper solution soon

