Minor Bug Fix 4.2.3

Fixes
- Fullscreen now, fixing ui being cut off
- Fixed trees not being cleared when placing towers (Sorry for gaslighting you Mico :) )
- Fixed over upgrading cards,
- Fixed Shop overcharging,
- Fixed shop handling running out of cards or relics
- Added ability to review controls,
- esc now behaves like right click if cursor not free,
- build button refactor to bring in line,
- more tooltips added and improved
- Fix for spell selection not turning off build mode
- Fixed the enemies running across the water on bridges.
- Also fixed the issue where sometimes the enemies would disappear too far away from the castle, and not disappear when at the correct spot
- Fixed an issue loading the merchant's shop on subsequent runs
-
New Features to test:
- New Poison Cloud Spells and Knight Spells
- New selection of spells before game start
- New Tooltips
- Towers now refund 50% of what you have spent on them including upgrades
- Added Copy Seed button to top left, settings, and game over panels
Known issues:
- Poison null reference
- reinforcements running off to castle keep
- ui scaling of merchant on ultra wide monitors
- incorrect initial load of parameters on island generation
- the walking dead enemies
- pause canvas behind exp pop up
- temp exp scaling fix added, will write a proper solution soon
Changed files in this update