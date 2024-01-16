Eav 20.7.3 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 13180768 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 03:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Eav 20.7.3, a small update fixing many bugs introduced with recent updates and some other considerable changes.

Tome Buff, Healing and Power Tomes have received buffs, doubling the amount of max health and armour when picked up. This will help immensely in the later chapters when demon damage begins to scale high, affording a few extra hits to those willing to discover their power.

Ranged Demons, have been significantly buffed to relentlessly hunt down any Mortals unlucky enough to cross them. Minor issues with their aggression has been fixed as well, lending to the additional danger they may pose.

Patch Notes

102.4 mb