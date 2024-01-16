Eav 20.7.3 is now live!

Eav 20.7.3, a small update fixing many bugs introduced with recent updates and some other considerable changes.
Tome Buff, Healing and Power Tomes have received buffs, doubling the amount of max health and armour when picked up. This will help immensely in the later chapters when demon damage begins to scale high, affording a few extra hits to those willing to discover their power.
Ranged Demons, have been significantly buffed to relentlessly hunt down any Mortals unlucky enough to cross them. Minor issues with their aggression has been fixed as well, lending to the additional danger they may pose.
Patch Notes
Eav 20.7.3
102.4 mb
Changed ranged demon ai to be more aggressive
Changed grunt +death soul weapon fire sfx
Changed quest items to highlight when hovered over
Changed healing tome max health increase from 10 to 20
Changed power tome max armour increase from 5 to 10
Changed bren magazine size from 20 to 50, akimbo to 100
Changed pick up range of tomes from 1.2f to 1.4f
Changed exit trigger area size, chapters 6/11
Fixed locked container occlusion
Fixed ranged demon ai tracking to be more responsive
Fixed ranged demon ai aggression states
Fixed missing rigidbodies, chapter 9
Fixed biohazard sfx sources, chapter 14
Fixed grunt cinematic animator state, chapter 14
Fixed an issue w/ soul harvester damage application
Fixed an issue w/ ui animations when resurrecting
Fixed an issue w/ tomes being active upon resurrection
Fixed an issue w/ omen resurrection rewards when dying
Fixed an issue w/ flashlight static sfx looping when resurrecting
Fixed an issue w/ quest item interaction behavior, no longer required to 'look at' to pick up
Fixed an issue w/ selling akimbo rogue weapons, everything can now be sold down to 0
Fixed an issue w/ enablers in rogue mode
Reworked border colliders, chapters 7-12
