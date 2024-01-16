THE GREAT TWEAK

GunDeck[100] has come a long way since its release and seen quite a few updates. The bigger ones have mostly consisted of added features, and, while they made the game more fun, we felt like the game could benefit from a round of improvements that didn’t involve adding new content. We’re not talking bug fixes— there have been plenty of those!— we’re talking about fixing the least-liked cards of the game, as well as improving some favorites.

A New Perspective

The first cards to get a major rework are the perspective rotation cards. These cards seemed to be the bane of some people’s existence (I won’t name names), and while they were meant to be fun, we understand the novelty of having your entire screen flip 90 or 180 degrees for the rest of the game wore off after three waves, making the rest of the playthrough a bit grueling. So… did we get rid of the cards? Nope! But we did improve them… MAJORLY. While the card’s effect continues to linger ’til the end of the game (or ’til death do you part…) the scale of the effect has changed dramatically. No longer will you be expected to play the rest of the game upside-down or at a 90 degree angle. Instead, grabbing the card will rotate the perspective 10 to 15 degrees at the start of every wave in a random direction. This means that every wave there’s a chance the previous tilt is undone by the new rotation. Plus, the rotation is reset when you get hit, giving your brain a break ;)

Oh, and the cards offer 3 and 6 hearts as the trade off. This can really save a play through... then again...

Pets

Pets now fire three crystals at once before “reloading”. That’s it! It just felt better, so we did it. Your little helpers are now a bit more helpful. :D

Cardinal and Ping Pong

These movement cards have been updated to… well, not suck. Cardinal movement now moves mostly in the direction that you fire, while retaining the large area it covers. Ping Pong shots now travel forward further before they start to ping pong, which they now do in a tighter pattern. Both cards now come with a boost to crystal lifetime, allowing the crystals more time to wreak sweet havoc!

Inverted Crystals

Oh boy... we know. Inverted crystals start slow, and speed over time. This doesn't seem good, however the benefit is that card comes with a lifetime boost to the crystals. The old cards did not mention this however. That was our bad. We’ve now made this fact (crystal) clear on the cards.

Crystal Splitters

Ok, everyone already loved these cards. In the spirit of tweaking, we’ve modified the angle at which crystals split. Instead of a 90 degree angle, the crystals now split at a 45. Trust us. It’s better this way. Especially when combined with other upgrades!

Other than that, we added some jazzy post-processing effects (which can be toggled off if they bother your eyeballs) and some minor menu improvements.

We hope you’re able to hop on and enjoy the updates! We think we’ve really taken the game up a notch.

Thanks as ever for playing our game! :)