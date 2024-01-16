 Skip to content

Desktop Mark update for 16 January 2024

Silly little update

16 January 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • added new skins (Restraining order, chadmark, dodecamark)
  • new sounds (2 minutes of goofy aah sounds, chad)
  • added some delay to starting the coins on the uh falling mark

