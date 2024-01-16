- added new skins (Restraining order, chadmark, dodecamark)
- new sounds (2 minutes of goofy aah sounds, chad)
- added some delay to starting the coins on the uh falling mark
Desktop Mark update for 16 January 2024
Silly little update
Patchnotes via Steam Community
