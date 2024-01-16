 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Rushdown Revolt update for 16 January 2024

Hotfix 1.2.1

Share · View all patches · Build 13180555 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hotfix 1.2.1

Small adjustments to Ezzie specials and Zhurong dAir, plus some other bugfixes.
Patch Notes:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1fQqyii5Cj22IEL_6p30btp47BTofqOI1_gSoeCclcfE/edit?usp=sharing

Changed files in this update

Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Linux Depot Depot 1376072
  • Loading history…
Rushdown Revolt - Pre-Beta Windows Depot Depot 1376073
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link