 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Brigand: Oaxaca update for 16 January 2024

Version 13.3

Share · View all patches · Build 13180341 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hounds and demons now eat nearby meat and fish in NIGHTMARE DLC. Also decreased scav ghoul AI to get items from 300 down to 50. Fixed a bunch of other little bugs reported on Steam+Discord. Keep them coming. I've accepted the fact that this is now my reality and I will never escape.

Also, I added a bunch of unused objects to the EXTRAS DLC for modders.

New objects: boat2 (motorboat), briefcaseBomb, building26, building27, building28, hill1, hill2, hill3, hill4, hill5, hill6, hill7.
New skybox: stormy

New hound AI in NIGHTMARE:

FREE EXTRAS DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/709831/Brigand_Extras/
NIGHTMARE DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667070/Brigand_Nightmare/

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:
-Sentients with no grip limb (no inventory, like hounds) will now immediately use items (like meat) if targeted in scripts.
-Fixed "if_itemNear" boolean to ignore objects with tag "coin" or "money".

SCRIPTS:
-Fixed Leon dialogue and healing side quest in Ch.5.
-Fixed black juice damage resistance (changed outdated "blunt"+"pierce" damage with "melee"+"bullet").
-(NIGHTMARE) Fixed script bug in NIGHTMARE where Fingers wouldn't leave the Scumlands when Lilly dies.
-(NIGHTMARE) Hounds and demons now eat nearby meat/fish on the ground (up to 300 units away).
-(NIGHTMARE) Implemented AI picking up items in the Spanish translation of NIGHTMARE DLC.
-(NIGHTMARE) Decreased distance for ghouls to pick up items from 300 to 50.

RESOURCES:
-Set default Steam Deck control configuration in Steamworks.
-(EXTRAS) Added new objects, textures, and skybox to EXTRAS assets for modders.
-(BATTLES) Corrected some cliff+ground terrain in Panama Farms BATTLES map.

Changed files in this update

Brigand: Community Pack (709831) Depot Depot 709831
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link