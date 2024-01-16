Version 13.3

Hounds and demons now eat nearby meat and fish in NIGHTMARE DLC. Also decreased scav ghoul AI to get items from 300 down to 50. Fixed a bunch of other little bugs reported on Steam+Discord. Keep them coming. I've accepted the fact that this is now my reality and I will never escape.

Also, I added a bunch of unused objects to the EXTRAS DLC for modders.

New objects: boat2 (motorboat), briefcaseBomb, building26, building27, building28, hill1, hill2, hill3, hill4, hill5, hill6, hill7.

New skybox: stormy

New hound AI in NIGHTMARE:



FREE EXTRAS DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/709831/Brigand_Extras/

NIGHTMARE DLC: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1667070/Brigand_Nightmare/

Complete list of changes:

SOURCE CODE:

-Sentients with no grip limb (no inventory, like hounds) will now immediately use items (like meat) if targeted in scripts.

-Fixed "if_itemNear" boolean to ignore objects with tag "coin" or "money".

SCRIPTS:

-Fixed Leon dialogue and healing side quest in Ch.5.

-Fixed black juice damage resistance (changed outdated "blunt"+"pierce" damage with "melee"+"bullet").

-(NIGHTMARE) Fixed script bug in NIGHTMARE where Fingers wouldn't leave the Scumlands when Lilly dies.

-(NIGHTMARE) Hounds and demons now eat nearby meat/fish on the ground (up to 300 units away).

-(NIGHTMARE) Implemented AI picking up items in the Spanish translation of NIGHTMARE DLC.

-(NIGHTMARE) Decreased distance for ghouls to pick up items from 300 to 50.

RESOURCES:

-Set default Steam Deck control configuration in Steamworks.

-(EXTRAS) Added new objects, textures, and skybox to EXTRAS assets for modders.

-(BATTLES) Corrected some cliff+ground terrain in Panama Farms BATTLES map.