Update 0.5.3

In this update, many changes were made that affect the gameplay, all sizes of game objects were redesigned and adjusted, all ships and buildings have a new scale. The maps were made larger to accommodate the new scale. The gameplay was also completely adjusted, unnecessary ships were removed, the life and damage of each ship were adjusted, making the game more balanced.
Here the most important changes:
- Redesigned maps.
- Adjusted ship health and damage.
- New options added to the menu.
- LAN game was removed due to security issues (open ports required, violating computer security).
- FIXED a bug where units with attack components could not automatically find an available target.
- FIXED a bug where attacking units would not stop at their correct attack destination.
- FIXED a bug where idle units would not rotate to their target rotation if it was the default identity rotation.
- FIXED unit animator getting stuck on damage every time you enter when the take damage animation is enabled.
- FIXED a bug where upgrading a source delivery component caused the unit to no longer be able to deliver resources.
Changed files in this update