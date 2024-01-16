 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Cryptis update for 16 January 2024

Cryptis - Update 1.1 Hotfix January 15th (#2)

Share · View all patches · Build 13180297 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed main menu music being incredibly loud
  • Increased sword range
  • Reworded the sword's heavy attack tutorial to be easier to understand
  • Fixed bug where intro cutscene wouldn't play

Changed files in this update

Depot 2421371 Depot 2421371
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link