- Fixed main menu music being incredibly loud
- Increased sword range
- Reworded the sword's heavy attack tutorial to be easier to understand
- Fixed bug where intro cutscene wouldn't play
Cryptis update for 16 January 2024
Cryptis - Update 1.1 Hotfix January 15th (#2)
