Automate Defend Repeat Playtest update for 16 January 2024

More performance improvements

Build 13180254 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Found some more performance bottlenecks in the rendering of the game. Larger bases should have much smoother frame rates now.

Depot 2539671
