 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Elvera update for 16 January 2024

[Early Access] Patch 1.0.2.

Share · View all patches · Build 13180129 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey all!

I'm excited to roll out the latest update for ELVERA, bringing some significant changes and enhancements.

New Feature: AFK Detection in Lobby

To improve your experience and minimize waiting times, there's now an AFK Detection System in the Lobby.
If you're inactive or if forming a match is taking too long, you'll see a prompt. Click the button to confirm you're not AFK, or you'll be removed from the Lobby. This is to keep the game flow smooth and active.

Reduced Cooldown for Early Match Start Vote

I've heard your suggestions and have shortened the cooldown for Early Match Start Votes.
It's down from 90 seconds to 25 seconds now, so you can get into the action faster.

Weapons

Melee Weapons: They're now deadlier and quicker. Expect more intense close-combat encounters.
Ranged Weapons (Bows): Prices for bows have gone up, reflecting their powerful long-range impact.

Abilities

Most abilities have been tweaked for more punch in shorter durations.
Overall, most abilities have been buffed, offering you more power in the battlefield.

Happy gaming!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2018821 Depot 2018821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link