[Early Access] Patch 1.0.2.

Hey all!

I'm excited to roll out the latest update for ELVERA, bringing some significant changes and enhancements.

New Feature: AFK Detection in Lobby

To improve your experience and minimize waiting times, there's now an AFK Detection System in the Lobby.

If you're inactive or if forming a match is taking too long, you'll see a prompt. Click the button to confirm you're not AFK, or you'll be removed from the Lobby. This is to keep the game flow smooth and active.

Reduced Cooldown for Early Match Start Vote

I've heard your suggestions and have shortened the cooldown for Early Match Start Votes.

It's down from 90 seconds to 25 seconds now, so you can get into the action faster.

Weapons

Melee Weapons: They're now deadlier and quicker. Expect more intense close-combat encounters.

Ranged Weapons (Bows): Prices for bows have gone up, reflecting their powerful long-range impact.

Abilities

Most abilities have been tweaked for more punch in shorter durations.

Overall, most abilities have been buffed, offering you more power in the battlefield.

Happy gaming!