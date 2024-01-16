Tutorial Chapter 3 Released

Hello all!

Chapter 3 of the tutorial is here, bringing an explanation of storage nodes, how to set up demands in your storage and retail nodes, and how to connect all of your nodes using routes.

We believe this tutorial chapter is an important step in smoothing out the learning curve in Chains of Acquisition. Using these first three tutorials, players will have everything they need to create basic supply chains and actually begin playing the game. Notably, this chapter also demonstrates how resources are pulled through the chain to warehouses and retail nodes, rather than pushed from production nodes.

Although not all mechanics are covered, many of the remaining mechanics are similar to the explanations in these tutorials and we believe this will help a large majority of players figure the rest of the game out from here while we continue to work on the rest of the tutorial chapters.

The next chapter, Chapter 4, will cover Retail Nodes, Logistics, and Selling goods. While Chapter 3 contains enough information to figure out retail nodes, we definitely think they need their own chapter. Stay tuned for that and more as we prepare for launch on the 26th!

Thanks for playing!