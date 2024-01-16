 Skip to content

Burning Branch update for 16 January 2024

Act 3 Release

Burning Branch update for 16 January 2024 · Build 13180076 · Last edited by Wendy

Act 3 is here! And will take you through the sea of grass as you encounter new bosses before arriving at the lone tower!

With 7 more bosses, including the fiery bird secluded in their tower, Beacon! A person who’s sworn off love altogether. And many more interesting fights on the way.

Runs now feel quite sizable with the addition of this act spanning 15-30 minutes each. Allowing for builds to progress to new satisfying heights! I’m happy with the length of runs now, which is good considering…

Act 3 is going to be the last area in Burning Branch, all that’s left is the final confrontation. Which will be coming soon

