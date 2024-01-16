A Week of Adventure: Archaelund's Journey So Far

Hail, Adventurers!

It's been a week since the first of you set foot in Archaelund, and what an incredible journey it's been so far! I'm thrilled to share the best news with you all.

Firstly, the response from you, our players, has been nothing short of phenomenal. Reading so many positive reviews means the world to me, after five long years of developing a classic RPG with so many unique angles. Always wondering if, outside my head, it still sounded like a good idea. The question was always there, hanging. "Yeah but... will it be fun?" and finally I got my answer!

Having said this, please know that I won't fall into complacency. No one sees more flaws and shortcomings than myself, and in case I miss something, I have your invaluable feedback. You have already made the game so much better in just seven days!

Sales have been good, and I hope they'll hold; I certainly want to give the game a more unique look in some aspects, and make it as beautiful as possible. But what's even more astounding is the surge in wishlists – they've doubled in just one week, reaching over 40,000! This surge in interest is very reassuring about the future of the game once it comes out of Early Access.

But I am using too many words, when just one suffices: thanks.

Looking forward, I'm more motivated than ever. Archaelund is going to get much bigger, it is going to get much better, and it's going to be for you to enjoy, forever.

You can check what's ahead in our Roadmap, or see the insane progress of game updates in the Changelog.

Take care, and watch out for those spike traps!

David.