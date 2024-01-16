 Skip to content

Terranny update for 16 January 2024

0.2.10

Share · View all patches · Build 13180034 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added an arrow indicator on the node options window that appears if there is more content below that you could scroll to. The indicator can also be clicked to jump to the bottom.
  • Some graphical and text updates

