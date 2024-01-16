 Skip to content

Solitaire Expeditions update for 16 January 2024

A new year and a new variant (#180)

Last edited by Wendy

Variant #180: Colorado

Today's variant is another one where you build half of the foundations up from Ace to King and half down from King to Ace:

Other changes

  • Added help entry for 'Stock' to New York games
  • New family: Foundations Up/Down
  • New family: Pyramid
  • Giza II: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Relaxed Pyramid II: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
  • Thieves of Egypt: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
  • Windmill: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard

