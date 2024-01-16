A new year and a new variant (#180)

Variant #180: Colorado
Today's variant is another one where you build half of the foundations up from Ace to King and half down from King to Ace:
Other changes
- Added help entry for 'Stock' to New York games
- New family: Foundations Up/Down
- New family: Pyramid
- Giza II: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Relaxed Pyramid II: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
- Thieves of Egypt: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Easy
- Windmill: Changed difficulty rating from Medium to Hard
Changed files in this update