Patch 1.4.4d - Abyss

- Vehicle trader - Find the vehicle trader in The Valley. He's able to sell you stuff for upkeep of your current vehicle or a brand new vehicle you haven't found yet
- Trash bin buildable - Throw items into here you want to destroy
- New vehicle - Charger (Go find it)
- Tagging enemies with binoculars - You're now able to tag enemies with your binoculars, this tag will last indefinitely unless you lose line of sight for longer than 60s
- New harvestable rock type, the old one is not harvestable any longer
- New binoculars UI/texture
- You can now toggle if player placed lights cast shadows to increase performance
- Added a cap of 36 skill points (Will increase as skills get added)
Improved generator system as it will now every second check if an object requires power, if it does the object will be powered on
Changes to crafting recipes, some include:
Nails now cost 1 scrap metal for 3 nails
Objects like simple fences, reduced in materials, etc
Reduced recoil of all legendary weapons
Zombie can now attack with their left arm, or both. Be careful
Remade trash pile collisions so they're easier to manoeuvre on for both player & AI
Improved accuracy of shoving and stomping AI
Change to human AI shooting to hopefully improve performance when present
Reduced human AI spawns near new player spawn areas
Reduced pickup timer from 2s to 1s
Improved visibility for what context option is selected while interacting with an object, etc
Cursor is centred whenever lockpicking is started
Increased player turret damage
Smoke will stop on a destroyed vehicle when there is no scrap metal left to harvest
Reworked code for how AI name/health bar is shown to the player
- Fixed not being able to add items by dropping them over a container when 'Backpack in backpack' is disabled
- Fixed issue where placing an object that required power, you would have to power off and on the generator
- Fixed vehicle fuel and repair UI staying on screen
- Fixed battery charge going to 102%
- Fixed batteries not charging after reloading a save (You will have to save and reload once for this to take effect)
- Fixed dead player crate flying away on death
- Fixed subway zombie spawns
- Fixed UI for sleeping
- Fixed animal meat bag name and flying away from death location
- Fixed eliminate quest near Whitewood with objects being in ground (Due to using wrong meshes)
- Fixed interact UI not being removed when exiting to main menu
- Fixed sleeping advancing days by 2 instead of 1
- Player now correctly stops fast swimming when stamina hits 0
- Fixed an issue with a light that could of caused it not be powered on after loading into a save
- Fixed a raycast setting that could cause weird spawning from the horde beacon
- Fixed sensitivity if you died while aiming down sights
- Fixed crosshair appearing after closing journal while in a vehicle
