Patch 1.4.4d - Abyss

Improved generator system as it will now every second check if an object requires power, if it does the object will be powered on

Changes to crafting recipes, some include:

Nails now cost 1 scrap metal for 3 nails

Objects like simple fences, reduced in materials, etc

Reduced recoil of all legendary weapons

Zombie can now attack with their left arm, or both. Be careful

Remade trash pile collisions so they're easier to manoeuvre on for both player & AI

Improved accuracy of shoving and stomping AI

Change to human AI shooting to hopefully improve performance when present

Reduced human AI spawns near new player spawn areas

Reduced pickup timer from 2s to 1s

Improved visibility for what context option is selected while interacting with an object, etc

Cursor is centred whenever lockpicking is started

Increased player turret damage

Smoke will stop on a destroyed vehicle when there is no scrap metal left to harvest