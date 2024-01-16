 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

SurrounDead update for 16 January 2024

Patch 1.4.4d - Abyss

Share · View all patches · Build 13179984 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Vehicle trader - Find the vehicle trader in The Valley. He's able to sell you stuff for upkeep of your current vehicle or a brand new vehicle you haven't found yet
  • Trash bin buildable - Throw items into here you want to destroy
  • New vehicle - Charger (Go find it)
  • Tagging enemies with binoculars - You're now able to tag enemies with your binoculars, this tag will last indefinitely unless you lose line of sight for longer than 60s
  • New harvestable rock type, the old one is not harvestable any longer
  • New binoculars UI/texture
  • You can now toggle if player placed lights cast shadows to increase performance
  • Added a cap of 36 skill points (Will increase as skills get added)

  • Improved generator system as it will now every second check if an object requires power, if it does the object will be powered on

  • Changes to crafting recipes, some include:

  • Nails now cost 1 scrap metal for 3 nails

  • Objects like simple fences, reduced in materials, etc

  • Reduced recoil of all legendary weapons

  • Zombie can now attack with their left arm, or both. Be careful

  • Remade trash pile collisions so they're easier to manoeuvre on for both player & AI

  • Improved accuracy of shoving and stomping AI

  • Change to human AI shooting to hopefully improve performance when present

  • Reduced human AI spawns near new player spawn areas

  • Reduced pickup timer from 2s to 1s

  • Improved visibility for what context option is selected while interacting with an object, etc

  • Cursor is centred whenever lockpicking is started

  • Increased player turret damage

  • Smoke will stop on a destroyed vehicle when there is no scrap metal left to harvest

  • Reworked code for how AI name/health bar is shown to the player

  • Fixed not being able to add items by dropping them over a container when 'Backpack in backpack' is disabled
  • Fixed issue where placing an object that required power, you would have to power off and on the generator
  • Fixed vehicle fuel and repair UI staying on screen
  • Fixed battery charge going to 102%
  • Fixed batteries not charging after reloading a save (You will have to save and reload once for this to take effect)
  • Fixed dead player crate flying away on death
  • Fixed subway zombie spawns
  • Fixed UI for sleeping
  • Fixed animal meat bag name and flying away from death location
  • Fixed eliminate quest near Whitewood with objects being in ground (Due to using wrong meshes)
  • Fixed interact UI not being removed when exiting to main menu
  • Fixed sleeping advancing days by 2 instead of 1
  • Player now correctly stops fast swimming when stamina hits 0
  • Fixed an issue with a light that could of caused it not be powered on after loading into a save
  • Fixed a raycast setting that could cause weird spawning from the horde beacon
  • Fixed sensitivity if you died while aiming down sights
  • Fixed crosshair appearing after closing journal while in a vehicle

Changed files in this update

Depot 1645821 Depot 1645821
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link