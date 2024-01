Share · View all patches · Build 13179981 · Last edited 16 January 2024 – 00:32:13 UTC by Wendy

What has changed?

New scene

Revamped the "What now?" menu



and acquiring perks also changed a bit. Hope you like those changes



Also added:

• Option to disable perks - something you might want to use if you are min/maxing the game to get all the cards

• Made animations a bit better

Bugfixes:

• Some dialogue lines with bad quality or spoken typos re-recorded

• Fixed the wrong sign in quality settings

• Minor quality of life improvements