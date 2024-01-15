Update 1.0.4.1 focuses on performance improvements so that you can push the boundaries even further! More projectiles, more companions, more whatever should now be possible with overall better performance. If you nevertheless run into performance issues on very very very high waves just remember that there is a player effect transparency option that you can put to 100% to hide all effects.

Improvements:

Performance improvements for all projectiles.

Performance improvements for all companions

Improved object pooling system for improved performance

Revert Shot rework for improved performance. It does the same but is more performant.

Balancing:

Grim Reaper Skill now has a reduced attack speed malus of -15% (was -20%)

Baby Phoenix Skill now has a reduced attack speed malus of -15% (was -30%)

Fixes:

Fixed wrong map names for some translations in the unlock conditions

Since some fundamental systems got some upgrades we kindly ask you to report any bugs/crashes that you encounter as soon as possible so that those can be fixed.

Join the community!

Want to report a bug or talk with fellow players about the game? You are invited to join our official disccord.