Striving for Light: Survival update for 15 January 2024

Update 1.0.4.1

Update 1.0.4.1

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Update 1.0.4.1 focuses on performance improvements so that you can push the boundaries even further! More projectiles, more companions, more whatever should now be possible with overall better performance. If you nevertheless run into performance issues on very very very high waves just remember that there is a player effect transparency option that you can put to 100% to hide all effects.

Improvements:
  • Performance improvements for all projectiles.
  • Performance improvements for all companions
  • Improved object pooling system for improved performance
  • Revert Shot rework for improved performance. It does the same but is more performant.
Balancing:
  • Grim Reaper Skill now has a reduced attack speed malus of -15% (was -20%)
  • Baby Phoenix Skill now has a reduced attack speed malus of -15% (was -30%)
Fixes:
  • Fixed wrong map names for some translations in the unlock conditions

Since some fundamental systems got some upgrades we kindly ask you to report any bugs/crashes that you encounter as soon as possible so that those can be fixed.

