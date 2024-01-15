 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

RPG Architect update for 15 January 2024

Bug Fixes and Feature Updates

Share · View all patches · Build 13179848 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed an issue with popups and converting data in multi-cultural situation.
  • Fixed an issue with copy/paste/delete on Virtual Keys and system commands.
  • Fixed an issue with entity data access commands.
  • Added save state parameters/slot configuration, if so desired (e.g. hard-lock to 15 slots, etc).
  • Added Tag constructs to Equipment, Item, and Skills.
  • **

    FULL 2D RPG Sample is releasing in BETA mode.

    **

Changed files in this update

Depot 2158671 Depot 2158671
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158672 Depot 2158672
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158673 Depot 2158673
  • Loading history…
Depot 2158674 Depot 2158674
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link