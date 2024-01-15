- Fixed an issue with popups and converting data in multi-cultural situation.
- Fixed an issue with copy/paste/delete on Virtual Keys and system commands.
- Fixed an issue with entity data access commands.
- Added save state parameters/slot configuration, if so desired (e.g. hard-lock to 15 slots, etc).
- Added Tag constructs to Equipment, Item, and Skills.
FULL 2D RPG Sample is releasing in BETA mode.
RPG Architect update for 15 January 2024
Bug Fixes and Feature Updates
Patchnotes via Steam Community
