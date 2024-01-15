Hi everyone,

I hope you all had some awesome winter holidays!

I have a new patch for you (v0.3.058), which includes some smaller updates and fixes for the bugs you have reported over the last days:

it's possible to take protective vests from immobilized colonists now

fixed that centipedes moving items on spawn were not correct removed from resource list

fixed error shown when explosion destroyed battlement and its floor at same time

fixed error when loading a game with a saved projectile flying against a construction

fixed that battlement colliders were blocking mouse interaction in transparent mode

fixed that it was possible to build battlements when terrain blocked it

fixed that battlements were not possible to build in corner-in formation

fixed that battlements materials were not locked behind related techs

fixed battlements color not shown in technology tree menu

fixed that crosshair of modern crossbow was not included in transparent mode

fixed that claw wolf sometimes suffer from overeat poisoning

fixed that claw wolfs did not start continue eating corpse after sleep

fixed that prisoners had trait related mood to your colony

fixed that fallen meal is owned by colonist traders when selling eating prisoners

fixed that error in online-coop shown when one player had not researched metal replace material

Cheers!