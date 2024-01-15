Hi everyone,
I hope you all had some awesome winter holidays!
I have a new patch for you (v0.3.058), which includes some smaller updates and fixes for the bugs you have reported over the last days:
- it's possible to take protective vests from immobilized colonists now
- fixed that centipedes moving items on spawn were not correct removed from resource list
- fixed error shown when explosion destroyed battlement and its floor at same time
- fixed error when loading a game with a saved projectile flying against a construction
- fixed that battlement colliders were blocking mouse interaction in transparent mode
- fixed that it was possible to build battlements when terrain blocked it
- fixed that battlements were not possible to build in corner-in formation
- fixed that battlements materials were not locked behind related techs
- fixed battlements color not shown in technology tree menu
- fixed that crosshair of modern crossbow was not included in transparent mode
- fixed that claw wolf sometimes suffer from overeat poisoning
- fixed that claw wolfs did not start continue eating corpse after sleep
- fixed that prisoners had trait related mood to your colony
- fixed that fallen meal is owned by colonist traders when selling eating prisoners
- fixed that error in online-coop shown when one player had not researched metal replace material
Cheers!
Changed files in this update