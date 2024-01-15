 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

AColony update for 15 January 2024

v0.3.058

Share · View all patches · Build 13179656 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

I hope you all had some awesome winter holidays!
I have a new patch for you (v0.3.058), which includes some smaller updates and fixes for the bugs you have reported over the last days:

  • it's possible to take protective vests from immobilized colonists now
  • fixed that centipedes moving items on spawn were not correct removed from resource list
  • fixed error shown when explosion destroyed battlement and its floor at same time
  • fixed error when loading a game with a saved projectile flying against a construction
  • fixed that battlement colliders were blocking mouse interaction in transparent mode
  • fixed that it was possible to build battlements when terrain blocked it
  • fixed that battlements were not possible to build in corner-in formation
  • fixed that battlements materials were not locked behind related techs
  • fixed battlements color not shown in technology tree menu
  • fixed that crosshair of modern crossbow was not included in transparent mode
  • fixed that claw wolf sometimes suffer from overeat poisoning
  • fixed that claw wolfs did not start continue eating corpse after sleep
  • fixed that prisoners had trait related mood to your colony
  • fixed that fallen meal is owned by colonist traders when selling eating prisoners
  • fixed that error in online-coop shown when one player had not researched metal replace material

Cheers!

Changed files in this update

Depot 1200571 Depot 1200571
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link