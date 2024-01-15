 Skip to content

Hans update for 15 January 2024

Patch Update Notes - Bug Fixes and Platform Support

We are excited to announce that Hans is now available for macOS users! Additionally, we have patched a bug that prevented players from cooking certain recipes.

Thank you for your support!

