Naev update for 15 January 2024

Native Apple Silicon builds of Naev now available!

15 January 2024

Naev is now available as a Native Apple Silicon app!

Starting with 0.11.2, any versions of Naev released in the future will include native support for Apple Silicon. Nightly releases are included.

This should benefit users that have an Apple device with Apple Silicon (M1, M2, etc.), with significant speedups compared to running Naev with Rosetta.

For running Apple Silicon builds of Naev make sure you are running macOS 11.0 or higher. Users with Intel Macs can still run Naev on macOS 10.13 or higher.

Enjoy!

