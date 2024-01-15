Native Apple Silicon builds of Naev now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 13179507 · Last edited 15 January 2024 – 22:39:04 UTC by Wendy

Naev is now available as a Native Apple Silicon app!

Starting with 0.11.2, any versions of Naev released in the future will include native support for Apple Silicon. Nightly releases are included.

This should benefit users that have an Apple device with Apple Silicon (M1, M2, etc.), with significant speedups compared to running Naev with Rosetta.

For running Apple Silicon builds of Naev make sure you are running macOS 11.0 or higher. Users with Intel Macs can still run Naev on macOS 10.13 or higher.

Enjoy!